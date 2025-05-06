Clearing Wednesday, heat arrives Thursday

High pressure begins to near our area Wednesday allowing for better but not complete clearing from cloud coverage.

Temperatures will not warm up by much just yet, most areas in the high 60s for one more day.

A big jump in temperatures arrives Thursday into the 70s.

The heat peaks for us on Friday and Saturday, nearing 80 along the coast, with some offshore flow and mostly sunny skies. We could see some valley heat alerts go in affect this weekend.

Slight cooling and some clouds for Mother's Day Sunday but still warm weather across the region through Monday.

Cooler weather and light rain chances possible for next week.