Cooling Tuesday, increasing clouds

Temperatures will dip slightly on Tuesday but stay mild across the region.

For our Tuesday highs, temperatures are sitting at or slightly above 65 degrees for areas like Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Ventura.

As onshore flow increases this week it will bring more clouds and fog to the coast and not be as clear as it was for the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will be slightly below normal through the work week and moments of drizzle are possible when fog is the most dense.

Slightly warmer conditions are expected by the beginning of next week and we are remaining dry from rain chances.