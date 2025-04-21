Clouds reappear Monday, tracking mild weather

Onshore flow strengthens Monday morning causing the marine layer to push back in most areas. While the entire area may not wake up to clouds overhead, by late breakfast most of the clouds will be entrenched by the coastline. Some beach areas may find that the clouds do not clear while most areas. clear closer to dinner. Temperatures will depend on the clearing pattern but Santa Barbra and most beach cities warm into the mid 60s while interior valleys hold into the low 70s. Grab your jacket when heading out the door and enjoy!

Another cloudy and marine layer filled morning is expected on Tuesday. Some fog will develop in typical areas as well. Take it slow and travel safely when heading out the door. Clouds will be stubborn to clear by the immediate coastline while San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria will see the sun closer to late lunch. Waves and marine conditions look great for surfers and boaters, with a few decent swells in the forecast.

The marine layer will deepen Wednesday and Thursday. We may see some misting and drizzle as onshore flow strengthens immensely. Fog may be part of the problem as well, bundle up when headed out. Clouds will be extra slow to clear and the sun will be short lived. Temperatures cool down mid-week as low pressure approaches the viewing area. A mild weekend is ahead with clouds and misting in the morning and cool temperatures.