Slight chance thunderstorms Thursday, warming & drying this weekend

Winds have died down substantially Thursday morning but still will contribute to a wind chill factor early on the morning. Bundle up and have an extra layer with you as we will still be unseasonably cool throughout the day. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s and skies range from clear to partly cloudy. We have no watches, warnings or advisories in effect for the day but there is a slight chance for thunderstorm development. Most activity will occur after lunch and in high terrain, however we cannot rule out a stray shower moving from the mountains to the coastline. With a strong thunderstorm, we may see brief and fast moving rainfall. Not enough to cause problems but could soak any given area. These storms are notoriously hard to forecast, as they pop up and move erratically. Make sure to stay aware of your surroundings! The interior mountains sit around a 50% chance of isolated thunderstorms where the beaches hold around 20%. We may see some fog development overnight, so drive carefully.

We dry out and begin a calm weather pattern Friday. High pressure moves in and temperatures begin to rise. Highs for the day reach into the 60s and low 70s, the perfect afternoon for a run or walk outside. Skies stay mostly sunny with a few smaller and fast moving clouds. Ocean waters look good for surfers and will be calm for those brave enough to endure the 50 degree temperatures. Winds stay light and offshore, preventing most fog from forming.

The heat really cranks up into the weekend. We rise another 5-10 degrees into Saturday and Sunday. We will be well above average and it will fee like summer inland! The immediate coastline will still be rather mild, not quite the perfect weekend for the beach, but dont worry as temperatures soar into the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. These days will be 10-15 degrees above average and even the beaches will feel warm! Head out and soak up the summer-like weather while it lasts.