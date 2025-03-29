Rain chances ahead, Sunday March 30th forecast

A mix of sun and clouds made for a nice Saturday with near or slightly below normal temperatures for this time of year. Look for increasing clouds through the overnight and in to Sunday. Showers will likely spread from north to south very early on Sunday with most areas seeing just light amounts. Rain totals should stay near a tenth of an inch in our southern areas and closer to a quarter of an inch farther north. We could be surprised with slightly higher amounts if the center of the storm moves a bit farther south, but overall impacts should be pretty minimal with this late season system. Temperatures on Sunday will be on the cool side with highs mostly in the 50's and maybe very low 60's.

Looking ahead, light showers could linger in to and through Monday with once again, highest totals being in our northern areas. Temperatures will stay cool with slight warming expected by mid week and then in to next weekend. Winds will be a little gusty through Monday and then could get gusty enough to warrant a Wind Advisory or two being posted by Tuesday. As the storm system moves further east, winds typically blow in behind it and can be quite gusty as we all know. Fog will also become part of our late night and early morning routine by the second half of next week with late night and early morning clouds burning off for most of the coast by the afternoon. April starts on Tuesday and Mother Nature appears to be setting us up with what is very typical early Spring weather for this part of the world.