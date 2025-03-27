Cooler than average temperatures Thursday, slight rebound Friday

Following a cool and mostly cloudy Wednesday, temperatures will be even cooler on Thursday. Temperatures are well below seasonal average Thursday, with onshore flow keeping skies mostly cloudy. The low clouds and fog are not nearly as low lying and dense as they were Wednesday morning, but communities north of Point Conception will likely encounter misting and drizzle as they head out the door for work. As of Thursday morning, there aren't any Wind Alerts in effect, but that will likely change because stronger winds are in the forecast that begin later Thursday and linger into Friday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and 60s Thursday, but temperatures will rebound slightly by Friday. Its a good idea to avoid local beaches because there are High Surf Alerts in effect through Saturday morning. A High Surf Advisory goes into effect at 3pm Thursday for Central Coast and Ventura County Beaches, while a Beach Hazards Statement goes into effect at 3pm Thursday for South Coast Beaches.

Onshore flow will back off slightly, a weak ridge will build, temperatures will be near normal, and there is a better chance for sunshine by Friday afternoon.

The Pacific Northwest is getting slammed with back-to-back storm systems, but the Central Coast is simply getting increased cloud cover and cooler temperatures as a result. On Sunday, there is a chance that San Luis Obispo County will get light rain from the tail end of the storm up north, but measurable rainfall is unlikely.

All eyes are on the middle of next week, when a stronger, more potent storm system is in the forecast. The storm that appears to be an Atmospheric river can move in as early as Tuesday and will bring widespread rain to the Central Coast. Details on timing and intensity are still being worked out because models aren't in complete agreement yet.