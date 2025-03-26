Overcast skies for the coasts again on Thursday, better clearing by the afternoon

The Central Coast has been experiencing cooler conditions and cooler temperatures with over cast skies. Onshore flow is expected to keep clouds back for the beach communities on Thursday. Very little clearing is expected, however the more inland you are the better clearing expected.

Sunshine will be limited, but by the evening a little will peak through the overcast skies. Regardless, a sweater for a walk or work will be needed. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 60s and 70s throughout the Central Coast. Currently, a high surf advisory will take effect on Thursday at 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday. Dangerous rip currents will be in place for beaches in San Luis Obispo and Ventura county. Breaking waves will be 10-15 feet.

A beach hazards statement will be in place Thursday morning until Saturday afternoon for Santa Barbara beaches. Dangerous rip currents are also expected with elevated surf. Besides beach hazards statements, Thursday is looking to be a rather beautiful day and copy and past from Wednesday. By Friday, sunshine is expected to stick around longer, but temperatures will remain on the more brisk side. Onshore flow will begin to weaken allowing more sun. Great conditions the latter half of the work week. An atmospheric is on the radar for Sunday, but will weaken as it gets closer to the region. For now it is looking like light rain and drizzle over San Luis Obispo and will weaken as it travels South.