Peak heating Monday, cooling & cloudy by mid-week

Some marine clouds have formed early Monday morning as offshore is too weak to prevent clouds. Due to the temperatures inversion, or warm temperatures aloft, we may experience some dense fog for a few hours as well. This is a typical pattern when a wave of heat impacts the coastline. Fog and clouds will lessen by midday and temperatures begin to soar. Expect 70s and a few 80s, possibly breaking daily records! It will be the perfect afternoon for the beach, so head out and enjoy. Bring a water bottle and stay hydrated.

Cloud cover on Tuesday morning will be dependent on winds once again, but we will likely wake up to some marine clouds and a few areas of dense fog again. High pressure will begin to break down and the inversion will not be as strong, meaning clouds will move out faster than Monday. Highs will cool off a few degrees but stay above seasonal averages.

Dense marine clouds build back in Wednesday morning. This may be one of the first days where clouds barely clear! Depending on the density of the cloud coverage we may see a misting and drizzle very early in the morning, so bundle up! The heat will officially be gone and temperatures fall back closer to average, highs in the 50s and 60s. The pattern stays consistent throughout the weekend, with some morning cloud coverage but better clearing by the evening. Our next chance for rain arrives Sunday into next week, although it is too early to tell.