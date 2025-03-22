A beautiful Sunday ahead, March 23rd forecast

Beautiful and warm today as our recent change over to Spring has seen the storm track push well to our north. A weak storm system is currently moving onshore in to Oregon and Washington which will increase our northerly winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Gaviota to Point Conception through tonight and in to early Sunday. Wind from the north and northwest could be gusty, especially below canyons and foothills. Despite the likely hood of some overnight patchy fog as well as occasional mid and upper level clouds, Temperatures on Sunday will be warm again with highs expected in the 60's and 70's.

Looking ahead, a weak to moderate flow from the north will continue with Monday seeing very warm, if not the warmest temperatures we have seen so far this year. Many areas will warm in to the 70's and even 80's. If any fog does develop, it will be patchy at best and shouldn't last past early morning. Winds should be fairly light and again, temperatures will be way up. A quick turn back toward a stronger onshore flow for Tuesday and Wednesday means a cooling trend will kick in to gear. We should see temperatures returning to near normal by Thursday and then dipping below as we head toward the last weekend of March. We also see the potential for maybe more rain for early April. Our long range forecast models are hinting at that possibility. Of course, this comes with many variables and uncertainty which means we will keep this in mind as we get closer to next weekend.