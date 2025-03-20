First day of spring Thursday, tracking the heat

Happy first day of spring! Thursday morning will be pleasant and bright. We may have some low lying clouds as winds have transitioned ever so slightly back to onshore. This is a mini weather pattern shift, and will only change cloud coverage in a few areas. Temperatures fall by a degree or so, most of the highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Starting at 6pm, winds will crank up near the Gaviota Coast prompting a Wind Advisory. This lasts through 6am Thursday, where sustained winds will be close to 20-30mph and gusts near 50mph. This will be the perfect afternoon for a sunset walk or a nice picnic outside.

If you have been enjoying the weather the last few days, Friday will be no different! Onshore flow returns and fog chances lessen in the morning. Temperatures start out cool and will warm quickly, only a few degrees of a difference from the day prior. Head out and enjoy.

Another delightful day is on tap Saturday. A small warming trend occurs Sunday before the real heat arrives Monday of next week. This will be the hottest of the extended and temperatures soar around 8-15 degrees above average. Some areas outside of our coverage zone break int the 90s! Expect to see the coastline and interior with summer-like temperatures, back into the 70s and 80s.