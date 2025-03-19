Spring-like weather Wednesday, tracking a mini heatwave into the weekend

Cool conditions Wednesday morning will only last a few hours as offshore winds warm the entire area up quickly. Northeast winds will keep skies completely clear and cause temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s. Another perfect day for a nice walk outside or a game of tennis. No watches, warnings or advisories so a fantastic evening for surfers and outdoor enthusiasts.

High pressure holds steady Thursday, meaning another chilly morning and pleasant evening. The sun and offshore flow will warm temperatures a few more degrees from the start of the workweek. Highs along the south beaches rise into the low 70s while the rest of the coverage zone and immediate coastline warm into the 60s. Winds hold light around 5mph, slightly gusty in high terrain. Overnight lows drop into the 30s and 40s.

Another copy and paste day of sunny skies, light winds and pleasant temperatures Friday. The next weather pattern shift begins into the weekend as a noticeable warming trend occurs. Our mini heatwave warms the entire area into the 70s by Saturday, mid to high 70s and a few 80s by Monday! Trade those umbrellas for bathing suits and head to the beach! Grab your sunscreen and keep an eye on the forecast as we wont hold onto the toasty weather for too much longer.