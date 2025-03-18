Warming trend begins Tuesday, tracking a dry workweek

High pressure builds into the area Tuesday and causes a warming and drying trend through the extended forecast. It will be a cool and windy morning as westerly winds hold steady around 20-30mph. The Wind Advisory from yesterday was extended for south facing beaches and interior mountains until 9am. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for west facing beaches until 10pm with waves projected around 8-10FT. After day break we begin to notice the warming trend as winds begin to turn offshore. This will keep the marine layer at bay, inhibit fog and warm temperatures into the 60s. Skies stay clear, head out and enjoy.

Offshore flow will keep skies clear into Wednesday, with the small chance of fog development in our typical fog prone areas. With all the sunshine, we warm back up into the middle to upper 60s, so the perfect afternoon for a run or hike outside. No watches, warnings or advisories expected.

Minimal weather pattern shifts are expected throughout the extended as high pressure holds steady and continues offshore flow. Other than a nice warming trend heading into the weekend it will be copy and paste. By Saturday, most of the area will wam back up into the 70s! Into Monday, temperatures rise about 8-10 degrees above average.