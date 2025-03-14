Rain returns Friday, tracking a cool but dry weekend ahead

More rain is i the forecast Friday. Light showery activity will take place early in northern communities and around breakfast in Santa Barbara and south. This system is not nearly as dynamic as the one Wednesday night, so rainfall amounts will measure in around half an inch to 3/4 inch. The easier way to compare the two, is to think of Friday as a sprinkler of steady and light rain vs a firehose of strong and powerful storms. With that being said, we will still see brief downpours and thunderstorm development, but the more general trend is light to moderate rain. Bundle up as this system is extra cool and temperatures only hold into the 40s and 50s. By dinner, we begin to dry out and may even quickly see the sun.

Fog arrives Saturday morning in fog prone areas such as Lompoc and Santa Ynez. We may see some low clouds here in Santa Barbara as a mini ridge of high pressure builds in. This will clear out most cloud coverage and warm temperatures up. Highs climb about 5 degrees from the day prior with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. This is a nice and needed break from the rain and winds as well.

More fog develops Sunday morning, so travel safely when heading out. Skies stay sunny for a few hours before the next round of rain arrives into the overnight. Monday will be soggy, cool and overcast as a weak system brings spring showers to the area. Expect to run into light rain and showers until lunch before drying out. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer and dry.