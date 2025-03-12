Showers linger Thursday from Wednesday night’s heavy rainstorm

A strong storm will bring several hours of heavy rain Wednesday night and leave scattered showers on Thursday: about 1 inch of rain expected locally.

Strong winds, heavy rainfall rates, and mountain snow are expected during the peak of the midweek storm - which will be strongest Wednesday night into Thursday morning - triggering several weather safety alerts up and down the coast.

A flood watch is in effect until Thursday afternoon for the South Coast and Ventura County: debris flow and flash flooding possible with rain rates between 1/2 inch to 1 inch per hour expected.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains until 5am Saturday: 1-5 inches of snow expected above 4000, 1 inch as low as 3000 ft, and up to 50 mph winds gusts.

A high wind warning is in effect until 2am Thursday: 25-40mph winds and up to 60 mph gusts in San Luis Obispo County mountains and valleys.

A wind advisory is in effect until 10pm Wednesday for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties: 20-35mph, up to 50mph gusts.

A high surf advisory goes in effect 9pm Wednesday until 9am Friday: 10-13ft waves in SLO and North SB County, 5-8ft waves in Ventura County.

A new rain storm arrives Friday bringing another round of lighter but steady rainfall.

High pressure will bring a break from rain and warmer temperatures this weekend, before another system arrives by Monday with light rain showers.