A mild Monday, tracking heavy rain mid-week

Happy Monday! Temperatures cool off slightly as a low pressure system approaches from the west. Skies turn partly cloudy by the evening and winds pick up. We have no watches, warnings or advisories however that will change after a series of fronts pass over the area. The first chance of rain appears after dinner for Ventura county and further south. Santa Barbara will be on the northern edge, meaning that the exact path will influence our rain amounts heavily. Since models show more of a southerly trajectory, amounts into Tuesday will be minimal, a tenth of an inch or so. Highs for the day warm into the 60s and winds hold blustery into the evening.

Rain for southern communities will end around early dinner, and closer to early lunch for the south coast. Much of San Luis Obispo will be completely missed by the rain. Temperatures cool further and highs struggle to warm into the 50s and 60s.

An impressive storm system moves in Wednesday into Thursday. This storm will produce significantly more rain and high elevation snow, compared to the early week system. Expect to see an inch or above for most areas into Thursday. There is the slight chance for ponding and minor flooding along roadways and flood prone areas. Winds could be damaging, so be careful when commuting and move patio furniture inside. This will be a quick storm, so bringing heavy rain in a short timespan. The National Weather Service is broadcasting to be aware of your surroundings and the chances for debris flow. Their data shows 10-30% chance of mudslides and bris flow near recent burn scar areas.