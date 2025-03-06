Scattered showers Thursday, sunshine & warmign temperatures this weekend

Steady showers turn scattered Thursday as low pressure exits to the east. Spotty showers may have some heavier rain embedded however, all storms are fast moving, we will not pick up on much additional rainfall. Roads will be slick, especially for your morning commute, have extra time planned to make it to your destination. Skies will clear out and the sun returns this evening. It will be the coolest day of the week with highs pushing into the 50s and low 60s. The Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for interior mountains, use caution if traveling on high terrain passes.

A mini ridge of high pressure builds in Friday. This will clear skies completely and temperatures begin to rebound. Expect highs into the 60s and a light breeze by the afternoon. We will have some areas of fog development in the early morning hours and late at night, mainly impacting fog prone areas.

More fog appears early in the morning through the weekend. The ridge of high pressure strengthens and warm temperatures into the upper 60s by Saturday and Sunday. These are the two warmest days of the extended so make sure to plan some outdoor hikes and beach walks. Strom system number three appears next week bringing rain and snow. This next round of showers will be longer duration and could be more impactful. Timing and details are in the works.