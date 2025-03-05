Rainy Thursday, dry Friday

The winter storm continues Thursday with spotty rain, colder temperatures and lower snow levels.

Rather than Wednesday's steady light rain, it will be mostly scattered but heavy at times through Thursday evening.

Debris flow chances are very unlikely, under 5% chance.

Showers will move quickly on Thursday from the west at around 30mph with gusty winds across the region.

Warming and drying for the region begins Friday and lasts through the weekend, into the high 60s.

2 more cold rainstorms expected next week: Monday-Tuesday and Wednesday-Thursday. These storms together could bring 1-4 more inches of rain and hold the potential to be a low end atmospheric river event.

A winter weather advisory goes in effect 7pm Wednesday until 7am Friday, several inches of snow and high winds near 45 mph possible in Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains.