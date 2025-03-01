Rain chances for Sunday, March 2nd forecast

Cool, cloudy and breezy weather has returned as low pressure systems line up across the Pacific. A very slight chance for sprinkles will be in play through the evening with better chances for light rain in to early Sunday. A Wind Advisory is in place for portions of Santa Barbara County where winds from the northwest could gust up to and above 40 mph. Temperatures will continue to stay on the cool side with most areas topping out in the 50's and 60's. Rain totals for Sunday will likely stay below a tenth of an inch for all areas.

Looking ahead, cool and at times windy conditions will stay in play as we head in to the new month. Several storm systems appear to be lining up and headed in a more southerly trajectory which means we may have more than a few chances for rain and mountain snow. Scattered showers will be possible through Monday with only light amounts expected yet again. Temperatures will be cold enough for local mountain snow which could effect traffic if the Grapevine and Interstate 5 get more than a few inches. Another chance comes in to play by Wednesday and this one may have a bit more moisture to tap in to which means heavier rain could occur. We do expect to see dry conditions by late in the work week and start of next weekend. But, our long range forecast models see the storm door staying open with more chances beyond next weekend. Of course, details are a bit hard to bet on at this point, but we will keep a close eye on things and update you as we move through next week.