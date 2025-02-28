Quick drop in temperatures, chance of rain late Friday

Following several warm, spring-like days on the Central Coast, a rapid cooldown arrives on Friday and into the weekend. The strong offshore winds will be replaced by onshore flow, and a series of cold storm systems will move on in. Temperatures along the coast will be in the 60s today, with inland areas struggling to warm into the 70s. This is a 10-15 degree drop from Thursday's recorded high temperatures.

The first of three low pressure systems arrives late tonight, bringing a chance of light showers late Friday night and into early Saturday morning. The first system that moves in Friday will be light. Scattered showers are likely, but rain totals will be between trace amounts and up to a quarter of an inch of rain. The second system will move in Sunday into Monday, with a similar pattern, where the light scattered showers can produce up to a quarter of an inch of rain.

The third and more potent storm system moves in as early as Tuesday, could bring in more rain to the Central Coast. Models are not in complete agreement, but preliminary totals are between three quarters of an inch of rain and up to an inch total.

The cool and cloudy weather pattern will stick around throughout the weekend even though rain totals appear to be on the lower side.