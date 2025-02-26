Windy Thursday, tracking cooling & rain

Santa Ana winds ramp up Thursday as warm weather sticks around for one more day before a quick cooldown.

A wind advisory goes in effect for Ventura County 3am - 12pm Wednesday: 20-30 mph winds, 50 mph gusts.

Low pressure brings all local temperatures down quickly Friday with clouds and drizzle chances.

About a 10 degree regional drop on Friday will bring us back down to the 60s.

We will actually be cooling to slightly below normal this weekend.

Light rain is likely Sunday, 1/3 inch or less, as a low pressure system passes over us.

Monday and Tuesday also have light rain chances dependent on how quickly that system exits.

Another rain system is expected to arrive Wednesday or Thursday, could be stronger but currently forecasting under 1 inch of rainfall with that storm.

High surf advisories expire 6pm Wednesday for SLO, SB and VTA Counties: 10-15 waves north, 6-9ft south.