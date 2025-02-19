Strong offshore winds cause a warming trend Wednesday, tracking a toasty weekend

Most of the area is underneath a Wind Advisory Wednesday morning. Expect a strong and blustery evening with northeast winds around 10-15mph and gusts near 30. Tie down patio furniture and make sure trash cans are brought inside. Expect some trash or tree limbs on roads and high profile vehicle need to take caution. While these offshore winds may be a nuisance at times, they will mitigate morning fog and will warm temperatures. Expect highs into the 60s and low 70s for the day with plenty of sunshine. It will be a fantastic afternoon to head out to the beach or play a game of pickleball outside. High Surf Advisories were allowed to expire early, but may be back later in the week. Overnight lows cool into the 20, 30s and 40s, typical pattern with offshore winds. Some wind prone areas may need frost or freeze alerts.

It will be a cool and clear Thursday morning. Offshore flow will keep the marine layer at bay and fog will be minimal. We warm quickly into the 60s and 70s, so another perfect day to soak in the sun. Have sunscreen and sunglasses with you! it will be another blustery morning as WInd Advisories hold in place through lunch. By the overnight, most of the winds die down and the alerts will expire.

Friday will be the start of our more noticeable warming trend. A strong ridge of high pressure will cause temperatures to soar 5-15 degrees above average. We warm into the middle 70s and a few areas close to 80 degrees by the weekend! A mini heatwave for this time in February. A lot of long range data shows that we will stay hot and dry to end the month, with above average temperatures and sunshine into the month of March.