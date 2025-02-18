Warming temperatures and breezy winds Tuesday

More dense fog has developed in portions of the Central Coast, use caution when traveling. low clouds clear and give way to another round of sunshine Temperatures warm fast and the entire area will be in the 60s and low 70s. High Surf is still a problem for west facing beaches. High Surf Advisories highlight these areas through the evening with waves near 6-12 feet, local sets near 15 feet. Overnight lows drop into the 30s and 40s.

Winds pick up Wednesday. High pressure shields us from activity up north but a front will pass through the area bringing blistery winds. Wind Advisories will likely need to be issued, at least for wind prone areas if not multiple portions of the coverage zone. Expect 15-20mph sustained and gusts near 30mph. With all the activity in the Pacific, expect another set of swells to move in, causing the High Surf Advisories to extended into Wednesday evening. Lows cool into the 30s and 40s.

Another copy and paste day Thursday, except surf will return back to normal and so will winds. Temperatures hold into the 60s and low 70s and skies turn sunny by midday. We begin a large warming trend Friday. Most of the area warm back into the 70s by lunch Friday and into the weekend some areas near 80 degrees! Enjoy the mini heatwave ahead and start planning a trip to the beach!