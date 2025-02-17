A bright & warm Presidents Day, tracking breezy winds

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for portions of the Central Coast Monday morning. Expect low lying clouds and visibility problems along portions of the coastline. The advisory will be allowed to expire by 9am and all clouds give way to sunshine by midday. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for west facing beaches where waves could be close to 6-12 feet. Rip currents will be hazardous, make sure to avoid getting into the water!

More dense fog will greet the Santa Ynez Valley and closer to Santa Maria county Tuesday morning. Clouds will clear out in a similar fashion to previous days and skies return back to sunny by late breakfast. Winds may be blustery at times, close to advisory levels heading into the afternoon hours, the First Alert Weather Team will monitor this. Highs warm into the 60s and low 70s, overnight temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday will be another pleasant day as high pressure moves closer and brings warmer temperatures, expect highs into the 60s and 70s. Weather holds steady and we warm into the weekend. Temperatures reach into the 70s for most of the coverage zone, long range models show a dry and warmer end to February, with a possible mini heat wave ahead. Keep an eye on the forecast.