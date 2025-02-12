Light rain Wednesday, major storm producing flooding & strong winds Thursday

Its a wet Wednesday morning! Our first pulse of light showers has moved into the coverage zone causing a soggy early morning commute. Rainfall will be light enough throughout the day where it will only be a minor inconvenience. Winds are close to advisory levels in northern communities, a High Wind Watch is in effect through Thursday evening. Expect periods of on and off showers by the evening and some slight clearing into the night. This is just a small piece of the major storm that arrives Thursday. Highs warm into the mid to upper 50s, grab that extra layer when heading out the door.

By early Thursday morning, a massive plume of moisture strikes the northern communities. By the time you're leaving for work expect to see moderate to heavy showers in San Luis Obispo. These showers will travel south bringing some lighter rainfall to the south facing beaches by lunch. The next pulse of heavy rain arrives in northern communities by late midday, this is the bulk of the storm. These heavy showers move into Santa Barbara by 3pm and hold over the area for a few hours. This prompts flooding concerns and flash flooding concerns near recent burn scar areas. Expect flooding on portions of the U.S 101, Highway 154 and other major roadways. Some roads may close due to hazardous weather, it is extremely important to be aware of your surroundings during this time.

The newest informations shows that shower activity lessens into Valentin's Day! By midday, expect more sunshine and to dry out completely by the evening! Just in time for those dinner plans! Head out and enjoy.