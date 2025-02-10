Sunny, dry & mild Monday, major storm into Valentine’s Day

It will be a cool and breezy morning Monday, make sure to bundle up when heading out. Skies stay sunny and temperatures warm quickly, into the upper 50s and 60s. It will be a pleasant and spring-like day! Winds will be blustery and close to advisory levels, expect a very light Santa Ana winds causing a dry and warmer afternoon. No fire concerns as the last few storms helped moisten fire fuels. Overnight lows will be cool enough to affect pets, plants and pipes. Bundle up if headed out late.

Expect a cool Tuesday morning with the chance of frost and freeze alerts. Winds increase ahead of our next major storm Tuesday. Temperatures begin to cool off. Highs warm into the upper 50s and low 60s and clouds begin to increase. Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts as a potent atmospheric river slams the West Coast Thursday.

Wednesday will be the calm before the storm. Highs cool a few degrees and clouds increase. Winds increase in front of this system and alerts will likely be issued. Downed trees and power lines are possible as this is the largest storm of the season. There is a very high chance of flooding as rainfall rates will exceed an inch per hour. Thunderstorms are very likely as well, so expect brief heavy downpours, on top of moderate to heavy rain. We stay wet into Valentine's Day, so plan accordingly. By the weekend the storm ends and we begin to dry out.