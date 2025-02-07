Drying out just in time for super bowl weekend, tracking a Valentine’s Day storm

We begin to dry out Friday as the storm system moves further south and loses steam. We will wake up to fog, slick roads and damp conditions so make sure you are traveling safely. Skies hold cloud coverage until the evening where the sun makes a debut. Highs warm into the 50s and 60s and winds die down. The Wind Advisory was extended until 9am for interior portions of San Luis Obispo Counties but models show this advisory could easily be canceled sooner. It will be a great evening for a nice cool jog outside or a walk around the town! When the sun sets expect more dense fog to develop.

It will be a cool and foggy Saturday morning but clouds clear out quickly. Mostly sunny skies and highs warming a few degrees will make it feel like a nice spring day. A mini ridge of high pressure keeps the weather calm and no watches warnings or advisories are expected. Overnight lows cool into the 40s.

Super bowl Sunday will be the most pleasant day yet! We stay dry, skies turn sunny quickly and we warm a few more degrees. Head out to watch the game or for a fun tailgate! High pressure keeps the false sense of spring around until Wednesday of next week. Another potent system will arrive right around Valentines day so plan accordingly. Chances are close to 60-70% and rainfall could be impactful as we are still damp. Keep an eye on the forecast.