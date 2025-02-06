Rainy Friday morning, dry Saturday

Rain and gusty winds remain through Friday morning.

The strongest part of this storm will be Thursday night near Santa Barbara.

A high wind warning is in effect until 9pm Thursday for SLO & SB County mountains: 25-35mph winds and up to 50 mph gusts.

A wind advisory is in effect until midnight Thursday night with 15-30mph winds and up to 45mph gusts in VTA mountains, remaining in effect for SLO & SB County valleys and mountains until 4am Friday.

Light lingering showers are possible through Friday afternoon.

Dry and slightly cooler than usual conditions to last Friday night through the weekend.

Another storm is expected Wed-Thur which could bring us light rain or heavy rain: 3-6 inches is a possible outcome.