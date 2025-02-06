Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Rainy Friday morning, dry Saturday

KEYT
By
New
Published 2:55 pm

Rain and gusty winds remain through Friday morning.

The strongest part of this storm will be Thursday night near Santa Barbara.

A high wind warning is in effect until 9pm Thursday for SLO & SB County mountains: 25-35mph winds and up to 50 mph gusts.

A wind advisory is in effect until midnight Thursday night with 15-30mph winds and up to 45mph gusts in VTA mountains, remaining in effect for SLO & SB County valleys and mountains until 4am Friday.

Light lingering showers are possible through Friday afternoon.

Dry and slightly cooler than usual conditions to last Friday night through the weekend.

Another storm is expected Wed-Thur which could bring us light rain or heavy rain: 3-6 inches is a possible outcome.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content