Rain returns Thursday, ends Friday night

A second storm system follows close behind Tuesday night's rain storm.

2-3 inches fell in San Luis Obispo, over 1 inch in Santa Barbara, around 1/2 inch in Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Ventura.

3-5 inches fell in SLO County Mountains, even more further north around Monterey County.

SB County Mountains saw over 2 inches.

Light rain is possible mostly for the South Coast with southerly winds between systems through Thursday morning.

More rain is coming to our entire region Thursday into Friday.

The second storm could bring an additional .25-1inch of rain, 2-3 more in the mountains, little to no snow expected.

Sunshine returns Saturday and Sunday.

Below normal temps and another storm arrives middle of next week, Wed-Thur.

There is a chance next week's storm could be stronger than this week's storms, early data shows up to 5 inches possible, so please closely monitor your local forecast as it nears.