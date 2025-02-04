Grab an umbrella Tuesday! Tracking rain and gusty winds by lunch

Its a cool and dreary Tuesday morning with some mid to high clouds passing through and areas of low clouds and fog. Temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s and winds crank up by the evening. High pressure will finally break down and give way to our next set of storms. Timing will be closer to 10am or lunch when rain reaches the south coast, slightly earlier in northern communities. Since we are on the tail end of an atmospheric river, some northern communities will likely see up to an inch and a half of rain, closer to an inch in San Luis Obispo and three quarters in Santa Barbara. Thunderstorm chances are minimal and some brief heavier downpours could occur while most of the time rain will be light to moderate. Widespread showers with heavier rain occur around dinner time or later. By 4pm a Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning go into effect for areas north of Gaviota. Bring patio furniture inside and note that winds and rain will cause dangerous commuting conditions. Some of the heaviest rain will fall overnight, use caution and grab an extra layer if headed out.

Early showers keep the area damp Wednesday morning. The day will be filled with on and off showers as more moisture from the north travels south. Most of this rain loses steam by the time it make it to our coverage zone, so we may add another quarter to half an inch of rainfall. Winds stay blustery but begin to die off by Wednesday night.

The next round of showers begins Thursday into Friday. The next pulse will be another pulse of light to moderate rainfall. No major impacts or flooding expected. There could be small pooling on the side of roadways but winds will likely be more damaging. Due to recent wind events and rainfall, the soil may be compromised and loose near trees or power lines. While its not a damaging storm system, it could bring just enough power to already eroded soil to topple trees. Be aware of your surroundings! We begin to dry out by Friday and looking to stay dry into the weekend. More storms appear on models a few weeks ahead, we only have a few more weeks before La Nina ends, so this could be an indicator of why active weather is stirring up now and what could be ahead in the future.