A quiet weather pattern for the start of December, Sunday Dec 1st forecast

An interesting Saturday as high pressure at the lower levels kept us on the mild side with normal and even slightly above normal temperatures. At the same time, storms to our north allowed for clouds to pass overhead and even look threatening rain wise from time to time. We see very little threat for any real precipitation as the lower levels of the atmosphere are too dry. Some sprinkles could hit the ground, but that would be about it. Look for overnight lows to dip in to the 40's and 50's. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the 60's and 70's.

Looking ahead, a very quiet weather pattern is expected for the start of December as high pressure overhead and low pressure just west of Baja produce mild to moderate offshore winds. Temperatures will meander between normal and slightly above as the light offshore flow keep us dry and breezy. We don't see any significant wind issues with some gusts maybe going above 20 mph below passes and canyons during the overnight and early morning hours. Rain chances at this time are right about zero through next week. Storm systems are still lined up across the Pacific and will keep moving toward the West Coast with maybe something getting close over next weekend. We'll keep a close eye on things and update the forecast regularly as get close to next weekend just in case rain is possible.