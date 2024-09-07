Heat continues, Sept 8th forecast

Our run of extreme heat continues as a large are of high pressure dominates much of the western United States. We have several advisories including Wind for the Gaviota Coast through early Sunday along with Red Flag fire conditions. In fact the Red Flag Warning includes many areas as northerly to northeasterly winds continue to funnel across the region. Lastly, Heat Advisories and Warning for extreme temperatures continue across our entire region. For Sunday, look for more triple digit heat in our inland valleys with 80's and 90's expected even out to the coast. We could see some beaches stay closer to the 70's if a very weak sea breeze tries to rear its head.

Looking ahead, high pressure is slowly scooting a bit more to the east which will turn the flow more westerly and that is the key to starting up the Pacific free air conditioning we all depend on for our normally benign climate. By Monday and more so Tuesday, our coastal areas should be much cooler from beaches to foothills. Inland areas will stay very hot through at least Monday with significant cooling expected by mid week. In fact a couple of troughs of low pressure could actually strengthen the onshore flow enough to produce decent cloud cover and maybe even some sprinkles for Northern California. The extended forecast look quiet with mostly mild to warm temperatures expected through the following weekend. Monsoonal moisture is active to our south and east, but shouldn't effect our weather too much.