Heat peak begins Wednesday, chance of mountain thunderstorms

High pressure will continue to affect our region through Thursday creating hot conditions in our mountains and valleys and warm and sunny conditions along the coast.

Overall temperatures are expected to peak Wednesday and Thursday.

Fog is expected during the overnight hours along the coast through Thursday.

Monsoonal moisture also brings a low but present 5-10% chance of thunderstorms in the Ventura and Santa Barbara County mountains Tuesday through Wednesday.

The heat alert in the Santa Ynez Valley was bumped up to Tuesday with near 100 degree temperatures in the Solvang area and some local areas. That heat advisory is in effect now through Thursday 10pm for local valleys and cities including Paso Robles, with other cities going under this alert starting Wednesday morning when even hotter conditions are expected.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 10pm Thursday for local mountains with 100-110 degree temperatures and warm overnight conditions.

We are expected to cool down by 5-10 degrees by Friday when the heat alerts are expected to expire.

Winds are expected to pick up in Santa Barbara County on Friday, at possible advisory levels.

Near normal temperatures are expected to return this weekend.