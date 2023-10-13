Clouds increase and temperatures cool Friday

Clouds begin to increase Friday and temperatures fall fast throughout the area. The weak Santa Anas that were observed Thursday will switch into northerly offshore winds by the evening cooling temperatures down by about 4-8 degrees. This onshore flow will help the marine layer and clouds develop in some areas, but near the South Central Coast, breezy winds could end up keeping the sky clear and chilly. Mid to higher level clouds will move into the area later on and will be stubborn to clear. Expect high temperatures to be in the upper 60s and 70s near the coast and middle 70s and 80s inland.

The marine layer will be back Saturday morning and onshore flow increases, meaning even cooler temperatures. Skies will clear by lunch and highs for the day will climb into the middle 60s and low 70s near the beaches while inland areas stay in the middle to high 70s. It'll be a pleasant and fall-like day. The Annual Solar Eclipse of 2023 takes place at around 9am PDT. With the current forecast, there is a possibility that the marine layer could impact your visibility, most clouds and fog will be breaking up by the time this event begins. This phenomena is when the moon is orbiting furthest away from the earth and will not actually cover the entire sun, leaving a "ring of fire" around the moons edges. The event will have a duration of around 3 hours, but the actual eclipse itself will be under 3-4 minutes. Our viewing area looks to be right at about 70%, so we should be able to see most of the eclipse, but not quite the full thing. It is imperative if you plan to watch the event that you use specific protective eye-ware and never stare at the sun directly. It is recommended to use "eclipse glasses" that have been specifically certified. This event wont happen for another 23 years, so enjoy!

Some areas of fog and clouds will be present Sunday morning, but more sunshine by lunch. Temperatures spike about 5-8 degrees in some areas and it'll end up being toasty, but a great day to soak up all the sun by the beach! Temperatures return to normal and very minimal change is expected Monday and Tuesday.