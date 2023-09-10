More “Jova” clouds with cooler temps on the way, forecast Sept 11th

Clouds from ex hurricane "Jova" made for an interesting weather story today. The the broad clover and even light scattered showers helped to keep the lid on the expected warm up until the clouds moved farther east by the afternoon. More tropical clouds are expected to work their way in from the remnants of our latest named storm system and this means a slight chance for shower stays in play as we head in to Monday. If any rain does fall, it should be very light and scattered at best. A very slight chance for thunder can't be ruled out, so we will watch our radar closely just in case. Winds from the northwest will also kick in to gear for Gaviota Coast and west toward Point Conception. At this time, there is no Wind Advisory posted, but that could change as we move through Sunday evening. Look for highs on Monday to be very warm once again and overnight lows will not be overly cool with all of the lingering humidity acting like an extra blanket in the atmosphere. Temperatures will top out in the 70's to lower 80's along the coastal plains. Inland valleys can expect upper 80's and 90's b y the afternoon.

Looking ahead, "Jova" clouds and the slight chance for showers or thunder will continue in to Monday. Temperatures will stay very warm as well with most areas running about 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Cooler weather will become more widespread by Tuesday and Wednesday as an area of low pressure approaches from the northwest. More fog from a strengthening onshore flow will make for a return of the daily routine of marine layer and hazy sunshine. Temperatures will likely fall to below normal levels late in the work week and as we head in to next weekend.