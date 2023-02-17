The long Presidents’ Day weekend will be pleasant with favorable weather for events!

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Temperatures are increasing a little bit both Friday and Saturday, then staying mild Sunday. That will put our region near average. Cloud cover will also increase Friday, gradually clearing through the rest of the weekend. You'll want to wear layers and peel them off as each afternoon warms up!

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is wrapping up Saturday with the final film, "I Like Movies," how apropos! You can avoid the cold morning temperatures by hitting a showing inside the theater as early as 8:00 am, and the cold evening with movies starting as late as 9:00 pm, with plenty of showings in between too! Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Likewise, the Santa Barbara Symphony is holding their concert, Transformation, featuring a world premiere of the title work by the late Ted Nash. The composer's nephew, named for his uncle, will be featured on the saxophone. The concert includes other notable works, including Strauss' Death and Transfiguration, and Ravel's Bolero. You can catch Saturday's 7:30 pm performance, or Sunday's 3:00 pm matinee (including a 2:00 pm conversation with conductor Nir Kabaretti.) With temperatures in the mid 60s Sunday afternoon, you may even be able to enjoy a patio lunch beforehand!

The Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP is hosting a Black History Month celebration at the Santa Maria Public Library in Lavagnino Plaza on Saturday, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm. All are invited for speeches, poetry, music, and refreshments to honor African American history and culture. With temperatures in the mid 60s during that time, you'll want to bring a light sweater just in case you need it.