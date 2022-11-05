Saturday Evening Forecast Nov 5th

Despite the sunshine and mild temperatures today, a storm is lurking out in the Pacific. For Sunday, look for more am fog and even some patchy drizzle is possible. Temperatures will be mostly in the 60's. Coolest coastal areas could stay in the 50's and some of our warmest inland areas might see a low 70-degree reading. Clouds will increase from the north by the afternoon and in to the evening. Showers could then arrive before midnight in our most northwestern areas of San Luis Obispo county.

Looking ahead, widespread showers and even good shots of rain are expected through Monday as well as wind and cold temperatures. Snow levels could drop to around 4 thousand feet by late Monday. The blustery and wet weather is expected to last in to Tuesday and then diminish through the evening. Rain totals should be decent with up to an inch possible south of Point Conception through Monday. As more moisture streams onshore by Tuesday, all areas could see up to another inch or more. With southerly winds expected, some south facing foothills could see upwards of four inches, especially in Southern California. The windy, wet and cold conditions will dry out through Wednesday, but keep the jacket handy as not much warming is expected as we head toward Veteran's Day on Friday and then on in to next weekend. Keep a close eye on our forecast over the next few days for expected twists and turns. Yay for rain!!!