Chilly overnight, sunny and cool daytime temperatures

Temperatures Friday will be slightly warmer on Friday, with winds expected to generally taper off. Thursday's cool and windy conditions prompted a Wind Advisory to be issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Interior Mountains, along with Lake Casitas and the Santa Ynez Mountains. Winds between 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts more than 40 mph. This Advisory is in effect until 3am on Friday.

The cool weather, especially during overnight and early morning hours, has prompted a Freeze Warning to be issued for the San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. 28 degree temperatures are expected, which is below freezing. A Frost Advisory has been issue for Cuyama Valley, Santa Ynez Valley, Ojai Valley, and Central Ventura County Valleys. Near freezing temperatures are expected. Both the Warning and Advisory go into effect on 2am on Friday and expire at 9am on Friday.

Highs on Friday will be in the 50s and 60s along the coast, with upper 60s and low 70s expected for inland communities. A slight warming trend is expected for the weekend, followed by a rapid cooldown and a chance for more rain at the start of next week.