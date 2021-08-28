Saturday Evening Forecast August 28th

Local Forecast

Yet another Summer heat wave continues to bake much of the region. As is typical with these types of warm up, the immediate coastline keeps just enough marine layer to stay very mild while just a few miles inland, things are very toasty! Look for more fog, which could be low to the ground or dense, for our beaches and coastal plains fhrough the overnight and in to early Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday should mostly mirror what we have been seeing recently. That means widespread 80's, 90's and a few triple digits in the warmest locations. A heat Advisory will remain in effect through late Sunday for most inland areas well away from the coastline.

Looking ahead, as we head in to next week, high pressure will gradually weaken and allow for the return of a stronger onshore flow and marine layer. Look for above normal temperatures, especially inland through about Tuesday. By mid week and beyond, the marine layer will bring more fog and even temperatures slightly below normal as we head toward next weekend. The only wrinkle to our forecast is what is taking place to our south with Hurricane Nora. The storm is a category one storm with strong winds and lots of moisture. The track is very interesting in that it may actually cruise up through the Sea of Cortez toward Southern California. Our forecast models are not seeing any significant rain chances, but we need to keep a very close eye on this as things could change quickly!