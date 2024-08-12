Near normal temperatures continue Tuesday into the week as school starts

Seasonable temperatures are expected to continue through this week and weekend with only slight day-to-day changes.

Overnight and early morning clouds and fog will push into some of our coastal areas.

Our temperatures are leaning warm through Thursday with modest changes across most local cities.

Overall warm conditions and sunny skies can be expected, especially for students returning to school.

No extreme heat is expected and no weather alerts are active for our area but we are tracking hot conditions in Paso Robles and high 80's in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Some strong south coast and Gaviota Coast winds are expected Monday night and Tuesday night. There is a 30-70 percent chance of Sundowner wind alerts this week, possibly extending into the Santa Ynez Valley.

Very slight cooling is expected Tuesday.

Most areas are within the five degree range or normal highs for the week.

70-85 degree ranges can be expected in coastal areas and about 85-98 inland.