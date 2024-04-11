Rain and cool temperatures begin Friday

Much cooler weather is expected Friday through the weekend as another late season storm

moves into the region. Rain will begin Friday night with showers lasting until Sunday. Snow is expected at our higher elevation areas.

About 1 inch of rain is expected in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties this weekend. Half an inch is expected in Ventura County.

The first band of the storm is expected late Friday night into early Saturday morning. A second part of the storm will arrive late Saturday into early Sunday.

Friday winds are shifting to stronger onshore flow, bringing a marine layer and cooling to our coastal areas. Low cloud coverage and fog is expected Friday morning. High temps will drop into the 60s to lower 70s.

Models predict gusty south winds will develop in San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara County late Friday night and some low end wind advisories may be put into effect there.

Monday the region will begin to dry out and warm up slightly. We could see temperatures return back into the 80 degree range as soon as Wednesday.