Cooldown in store

It's a very pleasant and warm Monday out there, locally breezy as well. It continues to be sunny, too.

Looking ahead it looks like we'll be getting a bit of a cooldown starting Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sun and more of an onshore push in winds. Temperatures may still get up into the low 70s for the South Coast but much cooler up along the Central Coast where it might only reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

The cooling continues into Thursday with a return of low clouds and fog to many coasts and valleys.

Looking ahead a return to northerly winds is possible to round out the week and heading into the weekend, along with clearing skies and pleasant temperatures.