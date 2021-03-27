Saturday Evening Forecast March 27th

Weather

Another beautiful day as breezy offshore winds and plenty of sunshine combined to warm up the entire region. We are looking at another stellar day on Sunday with more warm temperatures expected. Look for overnight lows to dip in to the 40's and 50's and then warm again back up in to the 70's for most areas. Breezy and at times gusty northerly winds could pick up late in the day. For now, there are now watches or advisories as the winds should stay below threshold speeds.

Looking ahead, as we have seen so often this so called rain season, Pacific storms continue to roll over the top of us. This brings very little rain and then we see the winds kick in. We will be watching for more north and northwest winds in to early next week. By mid week, the winds will turn more northeasterly and with that further warming. In fact, many areas could see temperatures warming well in to the upper 70's and even 80's. In addition, wind advisories will likely come and go through the middle of next week. Unfortunately, with the relentless winds and very dry conditions, we may see some fire watches or warnings being posted as well. Hopefully Mother Nature will push some rain our way soon as it's way too early to be starting our fire season.