Tuesday evening forecast December 1st

Weather

A consistent pattern comprised of mild daytime highs, chilly overnight lows and very dry conditions will persists through the weekend. Following an offshore flow event expect gusty north to northeast winds for the next couple days and nights. The wind direction will shift northeasterly for the end of the week due to damaging Santa Ana winds. Strongest winds expected Thursday and Friday mainly impacting Ventura County, with elevated fire weather conditions.

Daytime highs along the coastal and interior valleys will dip slightly Wednesday and Thursday with lower elevations mainly in the low 70s. Some patchy stratus clouds will be possible along the Central Coast on Wednesday and Thursday. With the return of stronger winds ahead temperatures will warm right back up on Friday and into the weekend.

The next Santa Ana wind event anticipated as early as Wednesday night has the potential to bring gusts near or ahead 60 mph. With a Fire Weather Watch late Wednesday through Friday across interior Ventura County. Daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday expected to warm in the low to mid 70s.