Wednesday Evening Forecast Oct 28th

Weather

A beautiful day across the entire region as the latest offshore or Santa Ana wind event comes to close in Southern California. Fortunately no major wind is expected through the next several days. This means more of what we saw today for Thursday with chilly, crisp morning temperatures giving way to sunny and warm afternoons. Look for highs on Thursday to range from the upper 60's to mid 80's!

Looking ahead, high pressure will continue to dominate our weather story, guiding Pacific storms well up and over us to the north. Light northerly winds will persist for some areas, but nothing too strong is expected. Patchy marine layer fog will try and rebuild along the coast from time to time. Overall mostly sunny skies is expected for all of us and even a gradual warm up through Halloween and the start of November. In fact, our warmest areas could even see a 90 degree day or two! More clouds and cooler conditions should return early next week. There is even a slight hint of a sprinkle or two in our extended forecast. This would be sometime past the middle of next week. That is a little far out to be very dead set confident, but we are hopeful that some much needed rain will at least get close!