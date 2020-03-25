Wednesday morning forecast

Weather

Santa Barbara, Calif. - The next in a string of storms is pushing over the West Coast at this time, and we can expect scattered rain showers and stronger wind for the California Central Coast and South Coast today. Rain amounts will be small for most areas, and the wind will be the most noticeable part of the weather this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Thursday will be a similar day to Wednesday for our area with some rain showers, isolated thunderstorms and strong, gusty wind for most areas. We'll have weaker wind and more sunshine on Friday. We can expect more high clouds overhead this weekend, but we'll also have a warming trend. The warming trend will continue early next week with more sun on Monday and Tuesday.

Daytime highs will be well below average today and tomorrow before warming to above-average levels this weekend and early next week. Highs will rise from the upper 50s to the lower 70s. Overnight lows will begin below average, but will also warm through early next week to more seasonable levels. Lows will rise from the upper 30s and lower 40s to the 40s and lower 50s.