Carbajal will not debate opponent Thomas Cole in KEYT Congressional debate

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Incumbent Salud Carbajal says he will not debate Thomas Cole, the Republican candidate for California's 24th Congressional District in any forum. Cole reacted to the announcement calling the congressman, "chicken."

Carbajal's spokesperson, Ian Mariani, said the congressman does not want to give Cole a forum to share messages that "pose a threat to Central Coast residents."

"Thomas Cole’s campaign spews hateful rhetoric against LGBTQ+ individuals, using the same anti-trans conspiracies that put transgender lives at risk every single day in America. Cole demonizes and fearmongers about immigrants fleeing violence and seeking asylum in the United States. He also accuses Salud Carbajal – an immigrant himself – of supporting sex trafficking and human smuggling. And he’s even tried bringing failed MAGA policies to the Central Coast, fighting for extremist book bans in local schools."

The statement issued by Carbajal's team includes an article from the Independent about a federal judge dismissing Cole's free speech and slander complaint against Santa Barbara school districts.

News Channel offered to host a congressional debate between Cole and Carbajal back on August 14. The debate was schedule for Sunday, October 13 from 4pm to 5pm. Cole agreed to the debate after challenging Carbajal to six debates. Carbajal's team declined to any debate with Cole on Friday, August 30.

In a statement at the beginning of August, Cole called for a series of debates against Carbajal due to the “huge gulf between us on the issues of open borders, inflation, energy independence, parental rights, and involvement in foreign wars.”

This is the first time Carbajal has declined to participate in a News Channel debate. When asked the reason, Mariani said, "the statement speaks for itself."

Cole reacted to Friday's announcement calling the congressman "chicken." Cole explained he does not have any hateful rhetoric against LGBTQ+ individuals but is against, "biological men being forced into women's locker rooms." In response to Carbajal's team accusing Cole of demonizing immigrants, Cole said, "The United States is not a dumbing ground for the world."

You can read more about Carbajal and Cole on our Voter Guide.