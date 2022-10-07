Meet the Santa Maria City Council District 4 candidates: Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez and Dr. Carol Karamitsos

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – We have another look at the race for Santa Maria City Council in next month's election.

Reporter Keith Carls spoke with the two candidates vying for the District Four seat: Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez and Dr. Carol Karamitsos.

"I love Santa Maria… I was born here, I love the community," said Aguilera-Hernandez.

"I have served the city of Santa Maria for my entire career, I am a true product of Santa Maria," said Karamitsos.

The District Four candidates on the ballot in next month's election want to continue their long public service in the community with a seat on the city council.

"I have been on the planning commission for the city of Santa Maria for the last eight years and I've become aware of all of the issues that Santa Maria is facing and it is time for me to step up and be a leader, I truly believe that I can make a change in our growing city," said Aguilera-Hernandez.

"I do have a calling to serve, I've been serving on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School board for the last 16 years and I also serve the community through my service at the hospital as a physician," said Karamitsos.

Affordable housing, a growing homeless population and support for local public safety are among the issues both candidates are campaigning on.

"I know from our recent data in the high school district nearly 20% of our students were unhoused, and that lead to all sorts of pressures on them for their physical and mental well-being," said Karamitsos.

"I truly believe it is possible to have the safest city in the central coast, we need to put our resources, we need to support our first responders, we need to support the firefighters, the police," said Aguilera-Hernandez.

Funding and supporting youth programs and recreation services is also a priority for both District Four candidates.