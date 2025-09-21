Skip to Content
Video

WATCH: Memorial Service held for Charlie Kirk

By
September 20, 2025 2:23 pm
Published 8:00 am

On Sunday, a public memorial service will be held for the late Charlie Kirk, who was killed while speaking at a Utah university campus on Sep. 10th.

"Building a Legacy, Remembering Charlie Kirk" is scheduled to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 11 a.m. local time, or 2:00pm E.S.T.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend, including President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and more top administrative officials.

Kirk's widow and the now Turning Point CEO, Erika Kirk, will be speaking at the service, along with Vice President Vance, Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

