Warmer temperatures across the region, will continue Saturday

It is a foggy morning in parts of the region. It will clear up as we head into the afternoon. Warmer temperatures are increasing across the Central and South Coasts. It will remain this way on Saturday.

There are some low-lying clouds hanging out in parts of the Coast. The Central Coast will have those clouds and fog linger. As we head into the afternoon, that fog will clear out and there will be some sunshine with a mix of clouds.

Temperatures are expected to increase between 1 to 10 degrees on Saturday. This is because an upper ridge will impact the region. That will change on Sunday. We will have an onshore flow returning to the region, bringing temperatures down between 4 to 8 degrees. It will still be mild enough to enjoy the day on Mother's Day.

Stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and Happy Mother's Day to all those moms in our community! Have a beautiful weekend.