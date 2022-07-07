Warming up this weekend…

It will definitely be feeling like summer across the region over the next few days!

Temperatures will gradually climb through Sunday with high pressure building in. Thursday afternoon, temperatures will top off in the 70s near the coasts and in the upper 80s to low 90s inland.

While you’ll wake up to a shallow marine layer Friday morning, clouds should burn off rather quickly. Temperatures will continue warming another few degrees near the coasts, as well as in the interior mountains and valleys.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with most coastal areas reaching into the mid to upper 70s and inland areas approaching 100 degrees and higher. Overall, winds should remain fairly light over the next few days.

Make sure to drink plenty of water if you’re outside for an extended period of time.